HealthPoint Plus Launches V3.0 of Their Comprehensive Subscription-Based Telehealth Platform

Danvers, Massachusetts, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthPoint Plus Inc, a disruptive subscription-based Telehealth medical company who recently signed a LOI to merge with Stargaze Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: STGZ), announces the release of HealthPoint Plus Version 3.0, a disruptive Subscription-Based Telehealth Platform. This release is a comprehensive update to their platform that expands patients’ use of video conferencing tools or telephony to connect with bilingual (English and Spanish) medical doctors and behavioral health care providers. During 2021, 90+ million Americans accessed virtual health care with telemedicine visits. Telehealth by HealthPoint Plus empowers members and their dependents to video chat with medical doctors or behavioral health providers 24/7/365 to access care from the convenience of their home, office, or anywhere there’s an internet connection. Because it is sold on a subscription-basis, it can be an affordable healthcare benefit option for businesses of all sizes without the need for expensive health insurance plans.

Major updates to HealthPoint Plus Version 3.0 include:

- In addition to the existing Urgent Care, Behavioral Health and Virtual Primary Care offerings, HealthPoint Plus will be offering Veterinary Telehealth for pets. Pet owners can now connect to a veterinarian for advice and counseling for what’s ailing their pets. This is a great addition to the telehealth suite, and it is being offered alongside traditional telehealth services on a subscription basis. Urgent Care – Urgent Care remains a core service which allows subscribers to connect with a bilingual physician licensed in their state, whether they are at home, work, on vacation, or anywhere with access to internet. Members will have a completely new experience with the subscriber portal that will facilitate their visits and display their medical and visit history. There are even tools to help illustrate to member and employer groups how much money is being saved by using HealthPoint Plus for a visit vs. going to the ER or an urgent care clinic. When a member is ill or in some form of discomfort, most medical issues can be solved without an in-person visit. Members will have the option of a voice-only interaction with the MD, or connect via a video chat should they decide that option. In either case, depending on the diagnosis, prescriptions can normally be written and sent to the pharmacy of the member’s choice. Exceptions do apply depending on the specific diagnosis and provider's treatment plan.

– Urgent Care remains a core service which allows subscribers to connect with a bilingual physician licensed in their state, whether they are at home, work, on vacation, or anywhere with access to internet. Members will have a completely new experience with the subscriber portal that will facilitate their visits and display their medical and visit history. There are even tools to help illustrate to member and employer groups how much money is being saved by using HealthPoint Plus for a visit vs. going to the ER or an urgent care clinic. When a member is ill or in some form of discomfort, most medical issues can be solved without an in-person visit. Members will have the option of a voice-only interaction with the MD, or connect via a video chat should they decide that option. In either case, depending on the diagnosis, prescriptions can normally be written and sent to the pharmacy of the member’s choice. Exceptions do apply depending on the specific diagnosis and provider's treatment plan. Primary Care – The new platform offers the option to choose and access a primary care physician (PCP) from the national bilingual M.D. network and then regularly schedule virtual visits with members’ PCPs for ongoing family medical care. As with all PCP visits, these must be scheduled in advance via an online calendar of the provider’s availability. Like the Urgent Care option, prescriptions can be written and refilled with these virtual visits and all activities are recorded in the patient’s online medical records for easy access and transfer.

– The new platform offers the option to choose and access a primary care physician (PCP) from the national bilingual M.D. network and then regularly schedule virtual visits with members’ PCPs for ongoing family medical care. As with all PCP visits, these must be scheduled in advance via an online calendar of the provider’s availability. Like the Urgent Care option, prescriptions can be written and refilled with these virtual visits and all activities are recorded in the patient’s online medical records for easy access and transfer. Behavioral Health Care – The new behavioral health service will include 24/7 virtual counseling sessions with subject matter experts in psychology and behavioral disorders. The goal is to help the patient get through their immediate behavioral health needs and keep them and their family members safe. Teletherapy visits with board-certified psychologists and psychiatrists can also be scheduled on a fee-for-service basis.

Commencing with the launch, HealthPoint Plus is offering a new and improved online member portal, including a toll-free number that will be routed to a call center staffed with board-certified Medical Assistants (MA), all of whom are bilingual (English and Spanish). The MAs at the call center will triage the subscriber and/or their family member, gathering critical information in advance of being connected to a physician credentialed in the caller’s respective area.

HealthPoint Plus is now working to migrate current customers over to Version 3.0 and begin selling these subscription-based services to employers of all sizes. More information can be found at www.HealthPointPlus.com .

As an update to HealthPoint Plus’s LOI to merge with Stargaze Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: STGZ), due diligence is underway and proceeding in an appropriate timely manner. The intent, once complete, is to finalize and enter into the Definitive Agreement.

About HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

HealthPoint Plus, Inc. is disrupting how millions of Americans access medical care with subscription-based medicine. Visit www.HealthPointPlus.com

HealthPoint Plus’ subscription-based Telehealth and Teletherapy, with no additional out-of-pocket expenses, is a “No More Business as Usual” approach that delinks health insurance from the delivery of their Telehealth and Teletherapy solutions. It improves access to healthcare with affordable, subscription-based Telehealth solutions that empower businesses—especially small businesses—to provide healthcare for their employees with expensive insurance plans. By offering a healthcare benefit, it helps an employer recruit, retain, and reward employees.

Telehealth empowers anyone to video chat with healthcare providers 24/7/365 to get help from the safety, convenience, and privacy of their home or office.

Teletherapy is by appointments, typically within 24 hours, with certified therapists

Contact:

[email protected]

978-515-CARE





