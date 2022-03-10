WalkMe to Convene Industry Leaders from Around the World for Annual Digital Adoption Event

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption platforms, today announced the agenda and featured speakers for its annual event, Realize , taking place April 5 - 6. The virtual event will bring together digital adoption visionaries and practitioners from around the world to show the art of the possible when building amazing user experiences through data and action.

"We are excited to be hosting this ground-breaking digital adoption event where we will showcase the innovative ways customers and partners are using WalkMe to drive user experience through data and action," said Maor Ezer, SVP Marketing at WalkMe. "Data is knowledge, and that knowledge powers the action to maximize user experience. WalkMe Realize is a unique opportunity for enterprise executives and leaders in sales, finance, IT or customer care operations to learn how successful user adoption will accelerate the achievement of enterprise digital transformation objectives."

With Deloitte as a Marquee sponsor, Solutions ATI as a Spotlight sponsor, and HKA Technology, eSKILLZ and Charlton House as Showcase sponsors, WalkMe Realize will host more than 40 workshops, breakouts, and roundtables across three geographical regions. Featured guest speaker, Futurist and Future of Work Expert, Sinead Bovell, will join WalkMe Chief People Officer, Chelsea Pyrzenski, in a fireside chat on The Future of Work and Digital Adoption.

Realize will kick off with a keynote titled Drive User Experiences to Transform Digital Outcomes, hosted by co-founder and CEO, Dan Adika. Other keynote speakers and companies presenting include:

Rafael Sweary , Co-founder and President, WalkMe

, Co-founder and President, WalkMe Wayne McCulloch , Chief Customer Officer, WalkMe

, Chief Customer Officer, WalkMe KJ Kusch, Field CTO, WalkMe

Digital Adoption visionaries at ServiceNow, Nestlé, Deloitte, Warner Music Group, Standard Chartered Bank, CHRISTUS Health, Sun Life, and more.

WalkMe Realize will also feature the annual Realizer Awards, spotlighting companies and industry leaders using and evangelizing digital adoption to realize the full potential of technology and deliver business value in their respective spaces.

To register, and for regular updates on the agenda, tracks, speakers, sponsorships and other conference details, please visit https://www.walkme.com/events/realize-2022/

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

