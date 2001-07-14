Raven Industries Unveils Upgraded OMNiPOWER™ 3200 Model at Commodity Classic

Raven+Industries%2C+Inc. (the Company), the leader in Driverless Ag Technology, announced today the launch of OMNiPOWER%26trade%3B+3200, the latest model of its autonomous power platform that continues to drive innovation in the industry. The company is showcasing OMNiPOWER™ 3200 at Commodity Classic, one of the most influential farmer-led and farmer-focused shows in the United States.

OMNiPOWER™ 3200 is the next evolution of Raven's autonomous power platform. Rich in features, OMNiPOWER™ 3200 gives ag professionals the ability to perform multiple farming operations autonomously. No driver necessary.

OMNiPOWER%26trade%3B gives ag professionals the ability to perform multiple farming operations autonomously. The new+3200+model will accelerate the adoption of advanced autonomous solutions even further with the addition of mechanical, functional and aesthetic enhancements that improve efficiency and make autonomy more practical for growers.

OMNiPOWER%26trade%3B+3200 is a re-invented machine on the inside. Its new Tier 5 engine has increased horsepower compared to the previous OMNiPOWER system. The machine’s hydraulics system has also been optimized, adding about 50% more power to the ground and improving operating speeds. The new model also features improvements to serviceability, making it easier for customers to work on the machine in the field. Ultimately, OMNiPOWER 3200 makes autonomy more feasible for farmers by covering more acres in a day and giving farmers the ability to service the machine.

“Raven continues to be successful at putting together all the building blocks of farm automation and autonomy today,” said Ben Voss, Raven Director of Sales in North America and Australia. “OMNiPOWER 3200 is a continuation of this market leadership, with customer-focused improvements that enhance our driverless power platform and incorporate what we’ve heard from growers and customers.”

The upgrades to OMNiPOWER demonstrate Raven’s market leadership in autonomous agriculture, showcasing its commitment+to+helping+farmers+feed+a+growing+world+population. This enhanced model of OMNiPOWER, at its core, is focused on hardware improvements that make the market-leading driverless ag technology more reliable, achievable and user-friendly.

“Our investment in OMNiPOWER has shown our customers and our staff that we are willing to invest in the future of our business so that we’re ready for where agriculture is going to be in the next decade,” said Chuck Baresich, General Manager of Haggerty Ag Robotics. “I’m really happy to see Raven continuing to invest in the product, continuing to improve it.”

Raven continues to help growers envision their future on its Path+to+Autonomy with market-leading solutions. You can learn more about Raven’s autonomous advancements at https%3A%2F%2Fravenprecision.com%2Fautonomy.

To learn more about what to expect from Raven at Commodity Classic, visit https%3A%2F%2Fravenprecision.com%2Fevents%2Fcommodity-classic.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries provides innovative, high-value products and systems that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and aerospace and defense solutions, and the company’s groundbreaking work in autonomous systems is unlocking new possibilities in areas like farming, national defense, and scientific research. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, and unmatched service. Raven is a subsidiary of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), a global capital goods company specializing in equipment and services for Agriculture and Construction. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fravenind.com.

About Raven Applied Technology

For decades, Raven Applied Technology has been committed to maximizing operational efficiencies through its innovative agriculture technology. The company’s autonomous product suite, Raven Autonomy™, is an extension of that core. From field computers to sprayer and planter controls, GPS guidance steering systems, logistics technology, and autonomous solutions — Raven provides precision agriculture products designed for ag retailers and growers to remain competitive and profitable into the future. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fravenprecision.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005025/en/