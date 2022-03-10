Charter Offers Senior Secured Notes

PR Newswire

STAMFORD, Conn., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that its subsidiaries, Charter Communications Operating, LLC and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp., intend to offer senior secured fixed rate notes (the "Notes").

Charter intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including to fund potential buybacks of Class A common stock of Charter and common units of Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, to repay certain indebtedness and to pay related fees and expenses.

The offering and sale of the Notes will be made pursuant to an effective automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering is subject to, among other things, market conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC will act as Joint Book-Running Managers for the senior secured notes offering. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement dated March 10, 2022 and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which, when available, may be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York, 10179; Telephone: (212) 834-4533, or by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; E-mail: [email protected], or by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: WFS Customer Service, 550 South Tyron Street, 5th Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202; E-mail: [email protected].

This news release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale, nor is it an offer to purchase, or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale is unlawful.

