Western Union Suspends Operations in Russia and Belarus

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) stands with the world in condemning the unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. All of us share the shock, disbelief, and sadness around this tragedy and humanitarian disaster. Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and to our colleagues, customers, agents, and partners who have been impacted.

For the past weeks, our teams have been working to support our Ukrainian customers, including the millions who have been forcibly displaced, in the best ways we can. This includes donations to support humanitarian relief efforts and fee-free money transfer services.

We also have engaged in extensive dialogue with a wide variety of stakeholders in an earnest effort to arrive at the right decision regarding our services in Russia and Belarus. We have thoroughly evaluated internal and external considerations, including the consequences for our valued teammates, partners, and customers. Ultimately, in light of the ongoing tragic impact of Russia’s prolonged assault on Ukraine, we have arrived at the decision to suspend our operations in Russia and Belarus.

We join the international community in expressing sincere hope for a diplomatic and peaceful resolution. Meanwhile, our priorities remain the well-being and safety of our employees as well as continuing to support the people of Ukraine, including the growing number of refugees seeking safety.

WU-G

