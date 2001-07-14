Announcing New Fourier 80 Benchtop FT-NMR Capabilities for Pharmaceutical and Food Analysis Markets

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announces new capabilities for its benchtop Fourier transform (FT) nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer, the Fourier+80, which does not require special lab infrastructure or cryogens, and offers excellent 1H sensitivity of 200:1 for gradient spectroscopy proton probes. A new adjustable temperature option increases experimental flexibility, while new solutions for pharma and food analysis provide improved synthesis and process control, bringing NMR capabilities to more research and analytical laboratories.

Fourier 80 with an Adjustable Temperature option (Photo: Business Wire)

The enhanced Fourier 80 now features an Adjustable Temperature (AT) option, expanding its range of applications by enabling sample analysis from 25°C up to 60°C, all compatible with the optional Fourier 80 PAL sample changer.

The new Fourier 80 reaction monitoring solution RxnLab™ for chemical and pharmaceutical labs features temperature-controlled reaction paths to minimize heat loss, optimize process control, and monitor reaction products with the new Fourier 80 flow accessory. Running InsightMR software, the RxnLab brings benchtop FT-NMR to bio- and chemical production with push-button operation for non-NMR experts. For non-flow measurements, the Fourier RxnLab can also use standard 5 mm NMR tubes. The new Fourier 80 GxP Readiness Kit allows full GxP compliance for development and manufacturing labs with 21 CFR part 11 compliance.

“We love the Fourier 80, it has been working 24/7 since it arrived,” states Professor Andre Simpson from the University of Toronto. “What sets it apart is its flexibility to run experiments from our high field NMR systems, including all the pulse programs we have written ourselves. The Fourier 80 revolutionizes what we can do at low field and truly establishes it as a powerful research tool.”

A new Fourier 80 food analysis solution, called NMR Olive+Oil-Profiling%26trade%3B+1.0, delivers authenticity and quality analysis of olive oil, one of the most adulterated food products worldwide. The new Olive Oil-Profiling 1.0 solution is suitable for olive oil bottlers, olive oil testing laboratories, and satellite laboratories. Its companion high-field 400 MHz NMR FoodScreener supports private testing and governmental laboratories in the analysis of multiple or complex food matrices.

Dr. Venita Decker, Bruker’s Product Manager Compact NMR, stated: “These new Fourier 80 capabilities and solutions push the boundaries of benchtop FT-NMR. With the Adjustable Temperature option, analytical chemists can now measure samples, e.g. at 25°C, or 37°C one day, and polymers at 60°C the next. This is particularly useful for reaction monitoring in chemical and pharmaceutical research and QC.”

