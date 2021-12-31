Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Manjit Singh to speak at National Bank Financial Markets 20th Annual Financial Services Conference

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, March 10, 2022

Sun_Life_Financial_Inc__Manjit_Singh_to_speak_at_National_Bank_F.jpg

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Manjit Singh, Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer, Sun Life will participate in a fireside chat at the National Bank Financial Markets 20th Annual Financial Services Conference.

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Time: 11:40 a.m. ET

To access the live webcast, please visit www.sunlife.com/NationalBankConference

The webcast will be archived on Sun Life's website following the event.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.44 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Krista Wilson

Yaniv Bitton

Director

Vice-President, Head of Investor

Corporate Communications

Relations & Capital Markets

T. 226-751-2391

T. 416-979-6496

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=TO83757&sd=2022-03-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manjit-singh-to-speak-at-national-bank-financial-markets-20th-annual-financial-services-conference-301500205.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO83757&Transmission_Id=202203101000PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO83757&DateId=20220310
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles