Applied DNA to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 34th Annual ROTH Investor Conference

Applied+DNA+Sciences%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Dr. James A. Hayward will host a virtual fireside chat with the Company's covering analyst, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Jonathan Aschoff, on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the 34th Annual ROTH Investor Conference.

Dr. Hayward, Beth Jantzen, chief financial officer, and Clay Shorrock, executive director of business development, will also host scheduled virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the event.

To request a one-on-one meeting with Applied DNA, please email [email protected] or contact your Roth sales representative.

34th Annual Roth Investor Conference

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. ET)

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Froth43%2Fapdn%2F1811596

The fireside chat will be available for viewing and replay on the Investor Relations section of the Applied DNA website at www.adnas.com.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is commercializing LinearDNA™, its proprietary, large-scale polymerase chain reaction ("PCR")-based manufacturing platform that allows for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences.

The LinearDNA platform has utility in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development and manufacturing market. The platform is used to manufacture DNA for customers as components of in vitro diagnostic tests and for preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development in the fields of adoptive cell therapies (CAR T and TCR therapies), DNA vaccines (anti-viral and cancer), RNA therapies, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) based therapies, and gene therapies.

The LinearDNA platform also has non-biologic applications, such as supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology. Key end-markets include textiles, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and cannabis, among others.

Leveraging its deep expertise in nucleic acid-based technologies, the Company has also established safeCircle™, a high-throughput turnkey solution for population-scale COVID-19 testing. safeCircle is designed to look for infection within defined populations or communities utilizing high throughput testing methodologies that increase testing efficiencies and provide for rapid turn-around-times.

Visit adnas.com for more information.

The Company's common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol 'APDN,' and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under the ticker symbol 'APPDW.'

Applied DNA is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index.

