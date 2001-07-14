Insight Named as One of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2022

Insight+Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping clients accelerate their digital journey, has been named as one of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies, appearing on the list for the first time at No. 83. The recognition comes as Insight aspires to develop long-range sustainability goals, continues to gain recognition as an industry leader of diversity and inclusion, and helps clients navigate security and compliance complexity for dispersed, anywhere workforces.

“It’s an honor to be named among the top global stewards of sustainability on this year’s Barron’s rankings,” said Joyce Mullen, Insight president and CEO. “As we think of the good that technology can do, Insight is helping our clients evolve ahead of growing digital demands while making smarter use of their resources. This recognition affirms our ambition to deliver solutions and services that lead to more efficient and satisfying ways to work. It also reflects our goal to champion people, leadership and culture, as we strive to be a place where everyone has an opportunity to reach their full potential and feel like an important part of our team.”

Barron’s partnered with Calvert Research and Management to analyze the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies by market value, evaluating their business operations with more than 230 environmental, social and governance performance indicators across five key constituencies: shareholders, employees, customers, community and the planet. Top performers scored high in workplace diversity, data security and greenhouse gas emissions factors across all stakeholder categories.

As more organizations seek to be+ambitious about hybrid, “work anywhere” operations, Insight maintains a global team of 5,000 architects, developers and engineers focused on helping clients design and deliver secure digital strategies that modernize their business. Insight has developed comprehensive areas+of+expertise to help clients realize greater value from technology through: increased innovation and organizational agility, reduced energy consumption, better real-time decision making, elevated user experiences, mitigated data vulnerabilities, and automating manual tasks to allow people to focus on more meaningful responsibilities.

Insight’s emphasis on putting people first, diversity and inclusion, and solutions that create operational efficiencies for clients also has been acknowledged through global recognitions as a 2021+Forbes+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Employer (No. 12 in IT) and 2021+Forbes+America%27s+Best+Employer+for+Diversity+2021. Last month, Insight received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022+Corporate+Equality+Index for workplace equality. According to Great Place to Work, 85% of teammates regard Insight as a “great place to work,” compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Sustainability efforts include Insight’s focus on modernizing data centers to reduce power consumption and hardware lifecycle services, which saved the equivalent of 2 million pounds of electronic waste in 2021. The company’s Supplier+Diversity+Program+Office also works with more than 2,700 independently or diverse-owned partners, providing them access to Insight’s global client network.

As part of its+ongoing+commitment to the UN Global Compact, Insight also is exploring long-range sustainability goals that align to the UN’s 2030 Sustainable+Development+Goals. To learn more about how Insight demonstrates its commitment to live up to the principles of sustainability, protecting human rights, fair legal practices and anti-corruption, view the 2022+Insight+Corporate+Citizenship+Report.

