Eastman CFO Willie McLain to Address the JP Morgan Industrials Conference

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN, Financial):
Industrials
Conference
Willie McLain, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN, Financial), will address the JP Morgan Industrials Conference on March 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Live Webcast
Mr. McLain’s presentation will be webcast live on investors.eastman.com.

Replay
An audio replay of the presentation will be available at investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005644/en/
