Eastman CFO Willie McLain to Address the JP Morgan Industrials Conference

42 minutes ago
Eastman Chemical Company (

NYSE:EMN, Financial):
Willie McLain, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (

NYSE:EMN, Financial), will address the JP Morgan Industrials Conference on March 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Mr. McLain’s presentation will be webcast live on investors.eastman.com.

An audio replay of the presentation will be available at investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.

