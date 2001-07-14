Tractor Supply Reaches Grants for Growing Milestone, Raises $1,129,653

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has achieved a record-breaking year during its seventh annual Grants for Growing fundraiser. The fundraiser, kicked off during National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week, successfully raised $1,129,653. The funds will be used to support student-led agricultural projects run by FFA chapters across the country.

Tractor Supply’s Grants for Growing program, held Feb. 17-28, is an annual fundraiser and competitive grant program for FFA chapters that are developing and improving projects based on experiential learning opportunities. The fundraiser invites Tractor Supply customers and Team Members to purchase FFA Paper Emblems at Tractor Supply stores during checkout. The dollars raised from those purchases will directly fund grants up to $5,000 that will be used to support agricultural education and development.

“Tractor Supply has been a proud partner of FFA since 1985,” said Christi Korzekwa, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Tractor Supply. “FFA has made a lasting impact on many of our customers and Team Members, and Grants for Growing provides them with an opportunity to give back, ensuring the next generation has the same opportunities for these valuable experiences. We are proud to see how our relationship with FFA has grown and are excited that we have surpassed another record.”

FFA Advisors can apply for a grant by visiting www.FFA.org%2FGrantsforGrowing and submitting a detailed proposal for any project that supports the development of future agricultural leaders and the larger community. The application period opens March 1 and closes May 14, with award notification occurring on August 1. Previously funded projects have included beekeeping stations, school gardens, greenhouses and more. Each venture strives to impact the local community, positively and sustainably.

Tractor Supply’s Grants for Growing program has contributed almost $6 million to the National FFA Organization since its inception in 2016, impacting more than 160,000 students across the country. In 2021, Grants for Growing raised $790,269 and awarded 1,573 grants across 151 chapters nationwide.

For more details on the program, visit TractorSupply.com%2FFFA. To keep up with grant applications and winners, follow along on Tractor Supply’s Facebook and Instagram.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 46,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At January 1, 2022, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At January 1, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of more than 700,000 student members as part of 8,600 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and the official news page of the National FFA Organization.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations, and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders, and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees composed of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA Alumni, the foundation is a separately registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

