Model and Celebrity Designer Nicole Williams English Launches Limited-Edition Collection With Macy's

Today, Nicole Williams English, celebrity designer and television personality launched a collection in collaboration with bar III.Designed in partnership with Reunited Clothing, the Nicole Williams English x bar III collection includes spring styles in sleek silhouettes for the ultimate seasonal capsule wardrobe. Available in sizes XXS to XXL with select pieces in plus, customers can enjoy 19 styles ranging from $49.50 to $99.50. Discover the Nicole Williams English x bar III assortment on macys.com and in select Macy’s stores nationwide.

“This collection with Macy’s allows me to share my personal style with my followers,” said Williams. “From the oversized suiting to easy dresses, the Nicole Williams English x bar III collection has great pieces for the tomboy chic, street style girl.”

This collection features modern spring pieces of varying silhouettes, including oversized blazers, comfortable dresses, cutout bodysuits, crop tops, and a sleek line of trousers. Plus, with this season’s hottest color palettes and sophisticated patterns, customers can enjoy pieces that seamlessly incorporate into their personal style.

“We are thrilled to celebrate and amplify Nicole’s impeccable sense of style through this collaboration with bar III,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office. “Her Instagram images alone inspire so many to confidently express their personal style and we are excited for consumers to have access to this through her design lens.”

Nicole Williams-English is a model, entrepreneur, and celebrity designer who first came on to the scene as a teen model and rose to fame starring in the hit E! television show, Wags. From Newfoundland-to-Toronto-to-NYC, Nicole settled in LA and with her love for fashion, developed her own luxury brand, Nia Lynn, with the goal of wanting to help all women feel beautiful and confident in their own skin. Nicole has been modeling all over the world for the past two decades and has found inspiration in her travels which shows up in her designs. Williams collaborated with Reunited Clothing, a New York-based design house and manufacturer, on this fashion forward collection designed exclusively for Macy’s.

Shop the Nicole Williams English x bar III collection, available now, at select Macy’s stores and on macys.com.

