IQAI's Sponsored Phase I Clinical Trial is Open

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / IQ-AI Limited (OTCQB:IQAIF) ( LSE:IQAI, Financial) is pleased to announce that the sponsored Phase I clinical trial for oral gallium maltolate (GaM) is open for enrollment. The trial is being led by Dr. Jennifer Connelly, MD, Associate Professor of Neurology, and Dr. Christopher Chitambar, MD, Emeritus Professor of Medicine and Biophysics, Division of Hematology and Oncology, both at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW). Patient recruitment in the trial is underway and potential volunteers that meet the inclusion criteria have already been identified.

In April 2021, IQ-AI announced it would finance the Phase I study which is designed to determine the optimal dose of GaM that can be administered safely. It is the first-in-human clinical trial for an oral form of GaM to be used in patients to treat glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

Motivation to fund this trial was provided in part by the results of a preclinical (animal) study led by Dr. Chitambar. In that study, treatment with oral GaM inhibited tumor growth and resulted in a significant increase in overall survival.

In September, the Company announced that a new encapsulation supplier was necessary to meet the demands of the trial and went through the efforts to secure and qualify a new supplier.

While the qualification of a new supplier imposed a delay to the start of the trial, a robust source of supply is now ready to provide an efficient and continuous distribution of capsules to enrolled patients for this Phase I as well as subsequent trials.

"I applaud the efforts of everyone involved in qualifying a new encapsulation supplier and preparing the necessary documentation to the FDA, and that the start of this much anticipated trial is now finally underway," said Trevor Brown, CEO of IQ-AI.

About IQ-AI Limited

IQ-AI Limited, (LON:IQAI) (OTCQB:IQAIF), the parent company of Wisconsin-based Imaging Biometrics, LLC (IB), develops and provides visualisation and analytical solutions that enable clinicians to better diagnose and treat disease with greater confidence. Through close collaboration with top researchers and clinicians, sophisticated advancements are translated into platform-independent and automated software plug-ins which can extend the base functionality of workstations, imaging systems, PACS, or medical viewers. By design, IB's advanced visualisation software seamlessly integrates into routine workflows. For more information about Imaging Biometrics, visit the company's website at www.imagingbiometrics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," or the negative of these words and/or similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For example, statements about future revenues and the Company's ability to fund its operations and contractual obligations are forward looking and subject to risks. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the inability to raise capital to support the Company through its growth stage, the Company's inability to generate projected sales and trade relations between the United States and China. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

