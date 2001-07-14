XPENG kicks off P5 smart EV sedan reservation in four European markets and opens XPENG Experience Store in the Netherlands

XPENG (the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading smart mobility and technology company, today kicks off customer reservations of its third and latest production model on the market, the XPENG P5 smart EV sedan, simultaneously in Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The move marks a major milestone in its European expansion plans.

XPENG P5 (Photo: Business Wire)

XPENG today is also opening its first XPENG Experience Store in the Netherlands, its second branded showroom in Europe, following the opening of the Stockholm XPENG Experience Store in Sweden last month.

The XPENG P5 is the Company’s first model to be made available simultaneously in four European markets. The customer reservation process is fully-digitized, and accessible immediately in each of these four markets, both via the XPENG official websites in each country, and the XPENG mobile APP launched earlier this week.

“The XPENG P5’s arrival in four key European markets is a new demonstration of our commitment to Europe,” said Leon He, Vice President of XPENG. “Each new XPENG model achieves a new level of technology sophistication. The P5 brings a host of differentiated features to a new customer base in Europe, a market where we are building ourselves as a long-term player,” said Mr. He.

The XPENG P5 – Intelligence that moves you

The XPENG P5, a mid-size family sedan, is equipped with version 2.5 of XPENG’s in-house developed Advanced Driver Assistance System (XPILOT), and its intelligent in-car operating system - Xmart OS. The P5 combines the advanced level of driver assistance with superior passenger comfort and convenience. Through firmware over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, the P5 will bring new features and optimized functions to customers on a continuous basis.

The sleek aerodynamic profile of the P5 with a large panoramic canopy glass sunroof, neat fastback and unobtrusive ducktail gives it a driving range of 465 km WLTP, powered by a battery of 66 kWh capacity.

The Xmart OS provides comprehensive cockpit and interior function management, with a 12.3-inch LCD dashboard, a 15.6-inch FHD high resolution (1920 * 1080) large center display, in-car voice control capable of distinguishing between driver and passenger positions, and a library of in-car Apps to assist, inform, and entertain driver and passengers.

This intelligent cockpit management is integrated into the stylish interior fittings, with heated leatherette seats, the Xfreebreath intelligent air purification system and advanced surround sound system. Many vehicle functions can also be accessed via mobile phone remote control.

For added convenience, the P5 incorporates 26 storage compartments and a 450L large trunk, plus an additional 70L compartment underneath.

XPENG experience store starts operation in the Netherlands

Concurrently, XPENG is also opening its first experience store in the Westfield Mall of the Netherlands in Leidschendam, conveniently close to major conurbations such as Rotterdam and The Hague. As well as the XPENG P5, the XPENG smart sports sedan P7, and the prototype of its flying vehicle XPENG X2 are also on display in the Westfield Mall experience store, demonstrating the brand’s vision of future mobility and its spirit of exploration.

Customers can make online reservations for XPENG P5 from today. The test drive will be available in April 2022.

Two additional stores in the Netherlands will open later this year in collaboration with XPENG's local partner Emil Frey, and the Company plans to open more stores in major cities across the Netherlands over the next few years.

XPENG P5 Specs

Dimension Length x Width x Height (mm) 4808mm / 1840mm / 1520mm Wheelbase (mm) 2768mm Seats 5 Curb Weight (kg) 1715Kg Cargo Space 520 L Performance Type of Drive Front-wheel drive Battery Capacity (kWh) 66 kWh WLTP Driving Range (km) 465 Km XPILOT 2.5 (ADAS) High-definition Millimeter Wave Radar 5 Ultrasonic Wave Sensors 12 Autonomous Driving Surround View Camera 4 Autonomous Driving High Perception Camera 9 XPILOT Safety ● XPILOT Driving ● XPILOT Parking ● Xmart OS In-car Intelligent System 15.6" Central Touch Screen Display ● 12.3" HD Liquid Crystal Intelligent Instrument Panel ● Mobile App Remote Control ● "Hey XPENG" Voice Assistant ● Firmware over-the-air software updates ● Exterior Lightsaber 3.0 LED Lights ● Lightsaber 3.0 LED DRL ● Panoramic Sunroof ● 215/55R18 Michelin Tyre ●

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading smart mobility company founded with a mission to explore and drive smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. In 2021, XPENG established its European headquarters in the Netherlands, and is expanding its presence in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. XPENG's smart EVs are manufactured at its fully-owned plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province, China. For more information, please visit: www.heyxpeng.com.

