Wise Telecom Signs With Sollensys to Provide Blockchain-Powered Cybersecurity

Sollensys expands proprietary blockchain safety net to service Mexico

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Sollensys Corp (OTCQB:SOLS), one of the first major cyber security companies specializing in ransomware recovery built on blockchain technology, announced today a strategic reseller agreement with WISE TELECOM, an IT solutions company specializing in hardware, software and emerging technologies for government, telecom and major industries in Mexico. This follows the recent announcement of Sollensys' expansion into Puerto Rico and reflects an effort to build new partnerships with existing IT managed service providers to allow a more rapid deployment of Sollensys technologies during this time of increased need.

"Ransomware is a growing global problem," said Ernesto Zamudio, CEO of WISE TELECOM. "Sollensys has reimagined blockchain technology to be the most secure file archive system in the world. When state sponsored criminals deploy a successful ransomware event, we can now utilize our Sollensys blockchain archive to have our customers up and running quickly with a perfect, immutable copy of their data, even video. Our clients can take comfort knowing that they will have business continuity in the case of a hack or disaster and that their data is secured by blockchain technology."

Rather than starting with penetrable endpoints, Sollensys begins with securing a copy of what the hackers want most to hold hostage and corrupt: organizations' digital intellectual property and operational data. Sollensys exists to ensure companies and institutions never pay a ransom and their businesses can continue swiftly by safeguarding an immutable and uncorrupted copy of their data.

"Sollensys' mission is to create a company that makes the world safer by creating a ransomware safety net, which is becoming more and more essential each day," said Don Beavers, CEO of Sollensys Corp. "Wise Telecom provides the experience, personnel, and infrastructure that Sollensys will need to successfully expand into the growing Mexico market. We are very excited about the opportunity this presents."

About Sollensys

Sollensys understands that cybersecurity is one of the biggest threats to our way of life. Destabilization, financial loss, data leaks, and corporate espionage create ripple effects that can be devastating. We are constantly reimagining technology to create a safer, better world to safeguard infrastructure, prevent disruptions to industry, and protect personal health, wealth, and well-being. Sollensys is based in Palm Bay, Florida and is publicly traded under the symbol SOLS. For more information please visit: https://www.sollensys.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in Sollensys' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider these factors, risks and uncertainties described in, and other information contained in, the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Sollensys' control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Sollensys' current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Sollensys is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

