UMAX GROUP CORP. - Funny Media Group Produces 14 Videos for Musical Artist Jarod Ohi

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / UMAX Group Corp. (OTC PINK: UMAX), a Nevada corporation, has announced that its subsidiary, Funny Media Group ("FMG"), has produced a series of music videos for up-and-coming musical artist Jarod Ohi.

"Jarod came to LA from Ohio, we signed him, and we hit the ground running," said UMAX President and CEO Rondell Fletcher. "He has recorded a full album and we are now releasing videos."

After the acquisition of Funny Media Group in May 2021, UMAX has now fully transitioned into comedy development/entertainment as the vehicle to achieve a cash-flow positive operation and to provide the best return on shareholder's investment.

Fletcher produced the videos, which feature Ohi's distinct voice.

"He can flat-out sing," Fletcher said.

Some of the videos were filmed in the Comedy Cube, Funny Media Group's state-of-the-art facility in downtown Los Angeles.

"We built a great multi-use studio, and it worked well for several of Jarod's live music videos," Mr. Fletcher said.

Mr. Fletcher has an extensive background in production and media. He has owned his own production studio in Los Angeles for the past 20 years and has produced national shows for CNN, FOX, Food Network and Comedy Central, among others.

The short-term goal for Funny Media Group is to produce content for streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon with the long-term goal of building a large media catalog for acquisition.

Jarod Ohi - Official Web Site

https://jarodohi.com/

Jarod Ohi - Falling for You (Official Music Video 2021)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FTeubuLZWQ

About Us

UMAX Group Corp. is a Nevada corporation, is a public-quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "UMAX". UMAX reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (E.g., "Pink Sheet Current").

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Company Information:

UMAX Group Corp.

2020 Bay Avenue

Los Angeles, California 90021

Website (FMG): https://funnymediagroup.com/

Website (FMS): https://BroadcastWest.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/funnymediagroupofficial/?hl=en

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FunnyMediaGroup

Jarod Ohi: http://www.jarodohi.com

Investor Relations: Jack Zietz

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: UMAX Group Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/692473/UMAX-GROUP-CORP--Funny-Media-Group-Produces-14-Videos-for-Musical-Artist-Jarod-Ohi



