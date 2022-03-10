M2Bio Labs Offers Ketamine IV & Personalized Supercharged Vitamin IV Drip

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:

M2Bio Sciences is pleased to announce the rollout of its on-site Ketamine and Supercharged Vitamin IV Therapy at the M2Bio Labs in Hout Bay, Cape Town.

Drip therapy has long been used in hospitals and clinics to administer medicine for the main benefit of 100% bioavailability. This means that all the medicine, nutrients, or minerals are absorbed by the body because it's being fed directly into the bloodstream.

Supercharged Vitamin and CBD IV Drip

The customized intravenous vitamin drips will offer various therapies and vitamin cocktails designed to target very specific health needs. They will support your physical and mental well-being, detox the body, boost the immune system, assist with recovery from strenuous training sessions, nourish and repair hair, skin, and nails, all to get your mind and body to peak performance.

The drips will offer the following benefits to clients:

Instantly increase the body's antioxidant, mineral, and nutrient count.

Oxygenate the blood, flush out toxins, help with lymph production.

Increase energy, lower body temperature, decrease constipation.

Reduce swelling and help fight off infections.

Improve sleep quality.

Increased metabolism and potential weight loss.

Aids fertility and libido.

Improve concentration and mental clarity.

There will also be the option of CBD (cannabidiol) vitamin drip as part of the product offering. The IV drip method is the fastest and most effective way to get CBD into the patients' endocannabinoid system and is far more effective than traditional oral, inhaled, transdermal, or sublingual delivery methods.

Ketamine IV Infusions and Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP)

The labs will also feature a Ketamine Infusion Facility and Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy for treating patients with mental illness, mood disorders, and chronic pain, these include:

Treatment Resistant Depression

Suicidality

Eating Disorders

Bipolar Disorder

Anxiety and Panic Attacks

PTSD

OCD

Postpartum Depression

Alcoholism and Addiction

Neuralgia

Neuropathic pain associated with Diabetes, Demyelination, Cancer, or HIV.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS).

Pain associated with Multiple Sclerosis or Parkinson's disease.

Migraine headaches and Fibromyalgia.

Patients will be treated in sessions typically lasting 2-3 hours, this process includes the ketamine administration by fully qualified members of the medical team in a comfortable environment. The medical staff will consist of doctors, nurses, psychologists, and psychiatrists. Patients will be fully guided through the entire process.

"We are very excited about the addition of the IV Vitamin and Ketamine divisions. This will add great depth and value to our current offerings at M2Bio Labs. Our clients and patients will have the opportunity to experience various mental and physical wellness therapies all in one convenient location. We will change many lives for the better at the labs." said Jeff Robinson, Wuhan General Inc, CEO.

About Ketamine and Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy

Ketamine is an FDA-approved anesthetic that's been widely used around the world for more than five decades. It's also a medication with fast-acting antidepressant properties.

While ketamine isn't considered a first-line therapy for chronic pain, depression, or any other mental health disorder, it can be used off-label to treat severe cases of depression, anxiety, and PTSD that haven't responded to conventional medications or therapies.

When ketamine is administered through a slow, constant intravenous (IV) drip, it has calming and therapeutic effects on the regions of your brain that control mood and behavior.

KAP is an integrative psychotherapeutic modality.

By using this therapy during a non-ordinary state of consciousness, the therapist is able to support the patient in their exploration of particular suppressed material with less resistance. The client is encouraged to share as much, or as little as they wish during the administration session. Once the client has fully reconnected with their environment, an integration session is used to explore and make meaning of the material, together with the therapist. There is a strong emphasis on mindfulness, the re-examination of one's core values, and how to apply value-driven actions into the client's current life circumstances.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M 2 Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

