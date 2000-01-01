Peter Lynch: Stand By Your Stocks

The recent stock market sell-off could tempt some investors to exit their existing holdings. They may determine that it could be the start of a prolonged downturn that causes their portfolio to come under further pressure over the coming months.

After all, the Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates to combat inflation that has reached a 40-year high. Meanwhile, geopolitical risks across the globe have reached extremely high levels.

Peter Lynch’s view

However, the stock market’s future performance cannot be accurately predicted. Selling stocks now could mean investors fail to benefit from their long-term recovery. Moreover, share price changes are omnipresent across the stock market. The quality of companies has not materially changed over recent weeks – even if their share prices have come under pressure.

As a result, holding stocks that have wide economic moats and solid financial positions appears to be a more logical option compared to selling them at the present time. Indeed, this viewpoint has previously been expressed by Peter Lynch. He generated a 29% annualized return when managing the Magellan fund between 1977 and 1990.

He once said, “The trick is not to learn to trust your gut feelings, but rather to discipline yourself to ignore them. Stand by your stocks as long as the fundamental story of the company hasn’t changed.”

Fundamental strength

Of course, it can be difficult to stick with any stock when its price is coming under severe pressure. Investors will naturally become concerned about the prospect of further losses – even if they are unrealized.

Therefore, it may be prudent to check the fundamentals of holdings on a more regular basis during periods of extreme market movements. This can provide greater peace of mind that existing holdings have the financial means to survive short-term challenges and prosper in any subsequent recovery.

Likewise, checking the market valuations of companies versus their intrinsic values may provide an investor with greater confidence in the prospects for their portfolio. It could show them the stock market is being irrational, in terms of undervaluing companies based on short-term risks.

Opportunity cost

Clearly, selling stocks that are falling in price may protect an investor from further declines. However, there may be an opportunity cost from doing so. Cash offers a relatively unattractive return due to low interest rates. Indeed, its after-inflation return is highly negative at the moment due to elevated levels of inflation. As a result, holding cash instead of shares may lead to very disappointing real returns.

Moreover, there may be a large opportunity cost from missing out on a stock market recovery. Ultimately, no market decline has ever lasted in perpetuity. Since predicting when falling stocks will bounce back is impossible, holding them in the expectation of a rebound could be a logical approach while other asset classes offer relatively disappointing return prospects.