San Jose Water Files 2021 Supplier Diversity Report

San Jose Water (“SJW” or “the Company”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), announced today that it has filed its 2021 Supplier Diversity report with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

In 2021, SJW achieved $40.5M of diverse spend (33.8% of total spend), a 41% increase in diverse dollars spent, when compared to 2020. For the second year in a row, SJW met all three diversity spend sub-goals for minority (15%), women (5%) and disabled-veterans (1.5%):

Minority-owned Business Enterprise (MBE) spend was $29.8M, representing 24.9% of 2021 addressable spend;

Women-owned Business Enterprise (WBE) spend was $6.0M, representing 5% of 2021 addressable spend; and,

Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Enterprise (DVBE) spend was $4.7M, representing 3.9% of 2021 addressable spend.

The total number of diverse suppliers within the SJW supply chain increased by 13%. The number of diverse suppliers doing business directly with SJW increased by 24%.

“San Jose Water’s success in this area reflects our unwavering commitment to the communities we serve,” stated Andy Gere, San Jose Water President and COO. “I am proud of the progress SJW continues to make in diversifying our supply chain. This effort enables us to be more competitive and enhances the economic vitality of the areas where we live, work and serve.”

About San Jose Water

Founded in 1866, San Jose Water is an investor owned public utility, and is one of the largest and most technically sophisticated urban water systems in the United States. The company serves over one million people in the greater San Jose metropolitan area. San Jose Water is owned by SJW Group, a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SJW. SJW Group also owns: Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut; Maine Water Company in Maine; and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas. To learn more about San Jose Water, visit: sjwater.com.

