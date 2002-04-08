Cavanal Hill Funds receive 14th Lipper award in 11 years

TULSA, Okla., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavanal Hill Funds have been recognized with Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards to bring their total to 14 Lipper awards received in the last 11 years. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards annually recognize funds that have excelled in delivering strong risk-adjusted performance, relative to their peers. This year, Refinitiv Lipper acknowledges Cavanal Hill’s fundamental equity investment team with industry honors.



“The Lipper Awards are an important testament to our disciplined investment process,” said Matt Stephani, president of Cavanal Hill Investment Management and one of the portfolio managers of the Fund. “Liquid alternative funds are difficult to manage, and the success of the Opportunistic Fund shines a light on the strength and skill of our portfolio management team.”

Stacy Kymes is president and CEO of Tulsa-based BOK Financial, parent company of Cavanal Hill Investment Management, which is the sub-advisor to the Cavanal Hill Funds.

Kymes, who took over leadership of the top-25 financial services company in January, said this recognition reflects the corporation’s overall efforts in the wealth management space.

“Wealth management is a significant part of BOK Financial, demonstrated by the fact that we ended last year with more than $100 billion in assets under management,” Kymes said. “The Lipper Fund Awards, and other industry recognition, reflect our commitment and intentionality. Cavanal Hill focuses on performing at the top of the industry, and represents a real differentiator for our company.”

The Cavanal Hill Opportunistic Fund, Institutional (AIOPX) earned the award for superior risk-adjusted performance versus its 47 peers in the Absolute Return category for the ten-year period ended November 30, 2021. “Cavanal Hill is a unique firm with a distinct approach and our clients continue to benefit from the success of this matchless fund,” said Stephani. The Opportunistic Fund began operations on September 1, 2011.

“Our Fund has the ability to invest across asset classes and economic sectors as well as be flexible with market exposure. We believe these features are beneficial to clients seeking returns regardless of underlying financial, economic or political environments,” said Brandon Barnes, who manages the Opportunistic Fund with Stephani. “This award is a testament to the expertise of our analyst team and their ability to find attractive investments across a wide universe.”

Stephani said avoiding fads and focusing on long-term strategy is what has made the Cavanal Hill Funds so successful.

“We believe the pursuit of superior long-term investment performance requires a concrete strategy with a robust risk-management process,” said Stephani. “We avoid investment fads and trends, focusing instead on proprietary research, disciplined buy and sell guidelines, and patience. Over time, this approach has been successful, as these Lipper awards attest.”

