MoneyLion (ML) Did You Lose Money on Your Stock? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Class Action Investigation

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether MoneyLion, Inc. ("MoneyLion" or the "Company") (: ML), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On March 10, 2022, the Company stated “management has noted errors related to operating expenses, net loss and basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share in the condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and additional paid-in capital and retained earnings in the condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2021, along with related impacts to the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and the condensed consolidated statements of redeemable convertible preferred stock, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ deficit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.”

Following this news, MoneyLion’s stock was trading down over 15% in mid-day trading on March 10, 2022.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or [email protected].

