Utah Business Honors Roy Banks as a CEO of the Year

Weave CEO Roy Banks (NYSE: WEAV) has been named as a CEO of the Year by Utah Business magazine.

Every year, Utah Business honors a select group of CEOs who have led their organizations with strength, courage, and endurance and have made it their mission to change the way we do business in Utah.

Banks was recognized due to his exemplary leadership since taking the helm of Weave as CEO in December 2020. Under Banks’ leadership, Weave went public in 2021, added new expertise and experience to the executive team, and expanded the company’s hiring footprint into India. This is the second recognition of Banks’ leadership so far this year, as he was recently honored as a finalist for the CEO of the Year award at the first-ever Silicon Slopes’ Hall of Fame gala.

“I am so honored to be named as a CEO of the Year by Utah Business magazine,” Banks said. “Being the CEO of Weave has been the highlight of my professional life. Weave has had incredible growth year over year, and a world-class culture to boot. Our teams’ customer obsession and emphasis on cultivating a people-first culture makes Weave well-positioned for our next era of growth.”

Roy is the only black CEO of a Utah tech unicorn and has a rating of A+ on Comparably, putting him in the top 5% of CEOs of similar sized companies. With over 900 employees and a brand-new six-story headquarters in Lehi, Weave is focused on a continued upward growth trajectory that involves hiring across the U.S. and internationally, having recently expanded its recruiting base to India. You can learn more about open opportunities to join the People First team at Weave by visiting our+Careers+page.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005820/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership