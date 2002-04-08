Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK)

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming April 1, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Shattuck Labs, Inc. (“Shattuck” or the “Company”) ( STTK) securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Shattuck’s October 2020 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”); and/or (2) between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Shattuck investors have until April 1, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



On or about October 9, 2021, Shattuck conducted its IPO, selling approximately 13.7 million shares at $17.00 per share.

On November 9, 2021, Shattuck announced that it had terminated its Collaboration Agreement with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Takeda”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd. The Company issued a press release stating that “Shattuck and Takeda mutually agreed” to the termination and that “the Company will not make any payments to or receive any future milestone or royalty payments from Takeda.”

On this news, Shattuck’s stock fell $5.45, or 28%, to close at $13.59 per share on November 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors. On January 28, 2022, the Company’s share price closed at $6.13 per share, less than half of its original IPO price.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the Collaboration Agreement with Takeda was not solid; (2) Takeda and Shattuck would mutually agree to terminate the Collaboration Agreement in essentially one year; (3) as a result, Shattuck would cease to receive any future milestone, royalty, or other payments from Takeda; and (4) as a result, defendants statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

