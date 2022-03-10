ViewRay to Host a Virtual Clinical Data Event for Investors and Analysts on March 16, 2022

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that the company will host a Virtual Clinical Data Event for Investors and Analysts on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The event will begin at 4:00 pm ET.

The Virtual Clinical Data Event will be hosted by the ViewRay leadership team and will feature the clinical work of Amar Kishan, M.D., Associate Professor and Chief of the Genitourinary Oncology Service at UCLA. The event will feature a fireside chat between Dr. Kishan and Dr. Himanshu Nagar, M.D., radiation oncologist and Assistant Professor, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York-Presbyterian, regarding the MIRAGE and SCIMITAR clinical trials and the future of prostate cancer radiation therapy.

To participate in the event, guests must register either on the company's website or at https://viewray.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oqm7dpQNTYm8tduBCKwqKw. A replay of the event will be available on the company's website following the event.

Financial Disclosure: Drs. Kishan and Nagar, respectively, have received: (i) research support; and (ii) consulting fees (not related to these trials), from ViewRay, Inc.

