Gill Capital Partners, Llc Buys Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF, Cummins Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF, Cummins Inc, Broadcom Inc, Aflac Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, General Motors Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gill Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Gill Capital Partners, Llc owns 119 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) - 554,492 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.70% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) - 705,037 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 64,006 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) - 477,800 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.02% Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) - 536,833 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64%

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $196.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $580.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $177.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $59.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $60.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $21.07, with an estimated average price of $20.85. The stock is now traded at around $19.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 554,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $193.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $84.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in American Airlines Group Inc by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.84. The stock is now traded at around $1.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref&Inc Allocation. The sale prices were between $27.37 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio by 46.04%. The sale prices were between $57.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $62.35. The stock is now traded at around $79.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Gill Capital Partners, Llc still held 12,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45%. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Gill Capital Partners, Llc still held 13,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.24%. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $387.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Gill Capital Partners, Llc still held 605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 32.91%. The sale prices were between $8.17 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $7.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Gill Capital Partners, Llc still held 64,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 42.02%. The sale prices were between $6.16 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.73. The stock is now traded at around $7.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Gill Capital Partners, Llc still held 49,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.55%. The sale prices were between $21.31 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $21.34. The stock is now traded at around $21.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Gill Capital Partners, Llc still held 24,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.