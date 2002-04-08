HII Appoints Vice President of Operations at Ingalls Shipbuilding

PASCAGOULA, Miss., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global engineering and defense technologies provider HII (:HII) announced today the appointment of Donny Dorsey as vice president of operations at HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division. Dorsey, formerly ship program manager for all DDG waterfront efforts at Ingalls Shipbuilding, replaces George Jones, who will retire April 1 after 37 years of service.



“George’s expertise in shipbuilding has influenced generations of shipbuilders and the capabilities of the shipyard,” said Kari Wilkinson, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding. “We are grateful for his focus on execution excellence and for shaping our ‘shipyard of the future.’ Thank you George. As we move forward, I am confident that Donny will continue the Ingalls legacy of strong execution, and will focus on strategic innovation and transformation as we look to the future.”

In Dorsey’s new position, he will oversee all manufacturing operations through delivery, across all Ingalls Shipbuilding programs. He will also be responsible for working collaboratively with union partners, cost and schedule performance, process improvements and driving production strategies.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/releases/ingalls-dorsey-jones.

Dorsey joined Ingalls Shipbuilding in 2000 as a robotic operations technician and spent a portion of his career focused on the Gulfport composite operations for LPD/DDG 1000 serving as quality manager, operations director and then site director. Most recently, Dorsey served in program management with a focus on the DDG 51 class where he and his team managed the installation, test and activation of multiple complex ship systems.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Nicholls State University, an MBA in project management from Capella University and is a graduate of the Gulf Coast Business Council’s Masters Leadership Program.

HII is a global engineering and defense technologies provider. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable a networked, all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

