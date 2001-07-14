Wrike to Showcase Depth and Breadth of Work Management Software for Creatives at SXSW 2022

Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, now part of Citrix, today announced that it will be exhibiting at SXSW+2022, which takes place March 11-20 in Austin, Texas. Wrike will demonstrate the versatility, flexibility, and scalability of its work management platform atbooth #817 in the Creative Industries Expo. Attendees will learn how Wrike can turn even the most complex, creative projects into outstanding results through platform features built with creatives in mind.

SXSW provides an opportunity for the global community of digital creatives to encounter cutting-edge ideas and meet other professionals who share a similar appetite for forward-focused experiences. This year, which marks SXSW’s first in-person event since 2019, focuses on building for the future of connectivity, supporting Wrike’s vision of a world where everyone is free to focus on their most purposeful work, together.

Activities that SXSW attendees can experience at the Wrike booth include:

Demos of the Wrike platform, including use cases for creative and marketing teams and key capabilities, such as proofing and approvals, templates, workflow automation, and more.

of the Wrike platform, including use cases for creative and marketing teams and key capabilities, such as proofing and approvals, templates, workflow automation, and more. Discussions with Wrike experts on the benefits of overseeing multiple, cross-functional projects in one place.

with Wrike experts on the benefits of overseeing multiple, cross-functional projects in one place. Creative and entertaining experiences , including a guest appearance by Napkin+Killa, The Bar Napkin Cartoon Assassin, and giveaways that would check off items on any creative’s wish list. Napkin Killa will be at the Wrike booth from 12 - 3 p.m. CT on Monday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 15. Attendees can stop by for a free napkin portrait during those times.

, including a guest appearance by Napkin+Killa, The Bar Napkin Cartoon Assassin, and giveaways that would check off items on any creative’s wish list. Additional materials on how creative and marketing teams can leverage a powerful work management platform to elevate their work by spending less time on admin tasks and more time creating.

“As a team of innovators and creators, we’re thrilled to exhibit at SXSW 2022,” said Esther Flammer, Head of Wrike Marketing at Citrix. “This epic event is dedicated to helping creative people achieve their goals, which is right up our alley. Wrike is focused on helping creatives deliver their best work without barriers. We can’t wait to finally connect in-person with SXSW attendees and demonstrate how the power of our platform can drive their most purposeful work forward this year.”

More than one million people at 20,000+ organizations around the world use Wrike. Stop by Booth #817 from March 13-16 to learn why.

For Citrix Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

About Wrike

Wrike, a Citrix company, is the most intelligent, versatile work management platform for the enterprise. It can be easily configured for any team and any use case to transform how work gets done. Wrike’s feature-rich platform puts teams in control of their digital workflows, enabling them to focus on the most important work, maximize potential, and accelerate business growth. Customers like Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. depend on Wrike to help teams plan, manage, and complete work at scale. Wrike is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For more information, visit: www.wrike.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005867/en/