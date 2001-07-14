Performance Food Group Company Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Performance+Food+Group+Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) released its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance report (ESG), which includes the company’s first set of ESG goals that focus on areas important to the business and its stakeholders.

The company’s ESG goals and objectives include:

Reduce power consumption intensity by 20 percent by 2030;

Achieve an 80 percent diversion rate for operational waste by 2030;

Ensure 90 percent of PFG branded beef, pork, poultry, seafood, coffee and tea are produced with verified environmentally sustainable products by 2022 and;

Increase purchases with woman-, veteran-, and minority-owned business by 25 percent by 2030.

“We have marked another milestone in our company’s journey towards delivering on our ESG commitment,” said George Holm, PFG Chairman & CEO. “This includes setting a meaningful strategy for ESG across our company, and leveraging the internal, cross-functional committees we have created to help us manage our ESG efforts. I am very proud of our first set of ESG goals, which focus on areas such as responsible sourcing, diversity and inclusion, associate engagement and development, energy efficiency, renewable energy, waste management and community engagement.”

More details can be found in the full report, which is posted on the company’s website under the Corporate Responsibility section at pfgc.com%2FCorporate-Responsibility.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 30,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit+pfgc.com.

