Kohl's: Transition and Activist Pressure

During its investor day presentation on March 8, Kohl’s Corp. ( KSS, Financial) updated investors on its transition initiative. This is an overview of it:

The company explained the new strategy in its 10-K for the fiscal year that ended on Jan. 30, 2021:

“As part of our continued efforts to stay ahead in the rapidly changing retail environment, we introduced a new strategic framework in October 2020. The Company’s new vision is to be “the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle.”

The objective, it said, was to create long-term shareholder value.

Differentiated position in retail

The major thrust in this area is to position itself more as an active and aasual wear specialist and less as a department store. It’s also driven by clothing trends that evolved during the pandemic, from office to home and now back to the office. Overall, it’s expected that dress codes at work will be more relaxed than they were pre-pandemic. The company aims to have active and casual generate at least 30% of its net sales.

It also wants to drive more sales through its women’s division, with dress business, outdoor and swim apparel.

The plan also calls for modernizing the customer experience through store refreshes and what it calls “innovation zones.” These zones should “inspire curations of cross-category product and brands with a focus on diverse-owned brands.”

Other initiatives include boosting the Kohl’s Card Rewards to 7.5% every day, as well as introducing a co-branded credit card next year.

Compelling partnerships

The two most important partnerships are with cosmetics retailer Sephora and Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial), which is also a competitor.

Kohl’s will close its own beauty department at selected stores and bring 2,500 square foot Sephora sub-stores. The objective for both companies is to attract more visits and sales.

According to the plan, Sephora will go into 850 (of 1,100) Kohl’s locations by 2023 and become a $2 billion business. This move matches one that will see Ulta Beauty ( ULTA, Financial) move into 800 Target ( TGT, Financial) stores.

The second partnership, in force since 2019, is also a traffic builder. Kohl’s locations act as Amazon Returns depots, accepting returns from Amazon customers, even without boxes or labels. The service is free, and Kohl’s forwards the returns to Amazon distribution centers. Kohl’s apparently doesn’t receive any compensation for providing this service, but does get a chance to snag new customers.

As CEO Michelle Gass explained on the fourth-quarter 2020 earnings call:

“In 2020, we can attribute at least 2 million new unique customers shopping at Kohl’s as a result of the Amazon Returns program, a third of which are millennials. And while the details of the partnership are confidential, we continue to see that this is accretive to both sales and profit.”

Presumably, each of those 2 million bought something to be called “customers.” This is probably a more efficient way of gaining new customers than advertising and marketing.

Another aspect of its partnership strategy involves deals with iconic brands. It made progress on that front last year, inking agreements with not only Sephora, but Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Eddie Bauer as well.

Expanding its reach

This is the third pillar of Kohl’s transformation.

The most significant initiative in this area will see it open more than 100 smaller stores in smaller markets over the next four years. These would be in addition to the existing 1,100 stores.

These stores are expected to generate additional revenue and earnings and leverage its online services. According to Gass, this initiative opens new markets and will allow Kohl’s to offer localized experiences.

Again, its action aligns with what competitors are doing. Target and Macy’s ( M, Financial) have similar plans. In Target’s case, it is opening small to mid-size stores in city centers.

Leveraging data science

According to the presentation, this initiative means “increasing everyday value through industry-leading reward programs” and “using data science to accelerate personalization and localization.”

To me, that means investing in hardware, software and analysts to do more detailed data mining. No doubt, you’ve seen it before: You do an online search for brass widgets and then you see nothing but brass widget ads for weeks and even months. Based on how often I have that experience, I assume it works.

Delivering shareholder value

Its formula for “returning significant capital to shareholders” is this:

For the 2022 to 2024 period, Kohl’s is targeting operating cash flow of at least $5.5 billion and about $2.5 billion in free cash flow.

It also provided shareholders with dividend increases and share repurchases. During the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings call, Kohl's announced it would double the quarterly dividend to 50 cents. It also advised it had authorized a new $3 billion share buyback program and plans to spend at least $1 billion of that this year.

Activist investor

Pleasing shareholders is a big deal at Kohl’s right now. Macellum Advisors has a nearly 5% interest in the company and is pushing for changes.

The activist investor wanted Kohl’s to spin off its e-commerce business into a new company, sell some of its real estate and buy back shares.

Kohl’s argued it had installed six new, independent directors in the past three years, that it remained focused on its omnichannel strategy and that it hit its 2023 margin targets this year.

And the two sides have argued over what Macellum called a shareholder rights plan. According to Kohl’s, it adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan and put it in place to ensure the board could perform an orderly review of any expressions of interest. It would also prevent any individual or group from gaining control through open-market accumulation.

The fight continues, and investors should stay tuned.

2021 results

Kohl’s had an excellent year in 2021, but it was affected by several external forces, including government stimulus, the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and the arrival of two Covid variants.

These were the highlights of its full fiscal 2021 results:

Revenue grew by 21.8%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share hit a new high of $7.33, up significantly from $5.60 in 2019 (the last “normal” year before Covid).

Gass said:

“In 2021, we delivered all-time record earnings per share, significantly ahead of our expectations. Our operating margin of 8.6% exceeded our 2023 goal two years ahead of plan, a direct result of our efforts to restructure the business to be more profitable. We remain extremely confident in the future growth and cash flow generation of our business, and in 2022 will build on our momentum as we further scale key initiatives such as Sephora.”

Are these results good enough to keep the activists from its door? And could minority shareholders profit even more if the activists manage to push through some of their changes?

Conclusion

It appears Kohl’s transition is going well, at least judging by the 2021 results. While we can’t know what the battle with activists will produce, we do know that boards of directors and management are more likely to perform well when pushed.

Kohl’s may be worth watching for investors who like special situations or a little spice in their portfolios. On the other hand, investors who don’t like uncertainty may want to look elsewhere.