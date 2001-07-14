The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz continues its investigation of RBB Bancorp (“RBB Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RBB) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 18, 2022, RBB Bancorp announced the departure of its Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of its wholly owned subsidiary Royal Business Bank.

Then, on February 22, 2022, the Company announced that its President and CEO would be taking a leave of absence, effective immediately, pending an internal investigation.

On this news, RBB Bancorp’s stock fell $2.70, or 10.5%, to close at $23.06 on February 22, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

