Statement From The Walt Disney Company in Response to the Ongoing Crisis in Ukraine

The following statement may be attributed to a spokesperson for The Walt Disney Company:

“Last week, after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, we announced that we were pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia and reviewing the rest of our businesses there.

Given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia. This includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels.

Some of those business activities we can and will pause immediately. Others—such as linear channels and some content and product licensing—will take time given contractual complexities.

Even as we pause these businesses, we remain committed to our dedicated colleagues in Russia, who will remain employed. And we continue to work with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other much-needed assistance to refugees.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our business plans and other statements that are not historical in nature. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions regarding future events as of the time the statements are made. Management does not undertake any obligation to update these statements.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such differences may result from actions taken by the Company, including business decisions, as well as from developments beyond the Company’s control, including changes in geopolitical conditions or regulatory requirements, each of which may impact the Company’s business plans.

Additional factors are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2021 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005900/en/