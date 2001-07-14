Hayward Celebrates Success in First Year as Publicly Traded Company

Today, Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW, “Hayward”) celebrated its first year as a publicly-traded company. The company listed on the New York Stock Exchange on March 12, 2021.

Hayward CEO Kevin Holleran said: “Since 1925, Hayward has been synonymous with innovation. Today, our solutions allow pool owners to transform their backyards into the most enjoyable features of their homes. I am proud to lead the company as it advances its reputation as the innovative market leader in pool technology. Every single person who works for Hayward made today’s milestone possible. We have a lot to show for our work together.”

Shortly after the company’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange in March 2021, Hayward announced it was moving its headquarters from Berkeley Heights, New Jersey to Charlotte, North Carolina. Once complete, the move will position Hayward’s senior leadership team, corporate human resources, US sales leadership, corporate finance and other strategic functions in Charlotte. It will also bring a number of corporate operational jobs to Hayward’s production facility in Clemmons, North Carolina.

In April 2021, Hayward’s TriStar® pump line secured the ENERGY STAR® Award for Excellence in Product Design. The win was followed by another in December 2021 when the judges from the Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE) 2021 Integrated Home Competition recognized the VS Omni® 900 and VS Omni® 950 from Hayward’s flagship TriStar® pump line as top honorees in the highly-competitive Connected Pool Pumps category.

Since its IPO, Hayward has made several acquisitions that have grown its offerings for the SmartPad™, the internet-enabled system that allows pool users to control LED lighting, pumps, heaters, pool cleaners and other devices to optimize the energy efficiency and enjoyment of their pools.

In January, the company announced it acquired Water Works Technologies Group, LLC, a water features and LED lighting business; SmartPower™, a proprietary, communication and LED lighting control technology; and SmartValve, an IP Rich Valve and fluid control technology.

In addition to leading in innovation, Hayward has pledged to be a leader in Diversity and Inclusion. Earlier this week, on International Women’s Day, Holleran announced he had taken the CEO+Action+for+Diversity+and+Inclusion+Pledge, and that Hayward would join the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Earlier this month, the company reported its fiscal year 2021 earnings. The company increased Net Sales 60 percent year-over-year to a record of $1,401.8 million. Hayward increased Net Income 370 percent year-over-year to $203.7 million.

“Our first year as a public company has been exciting despite the backdrop of the pandemic and the hardships for people and companies that came along with it,” Holleran said. “Our employees have risen to the challenge. I could not be prouder of our global team. Our financial results, a small measurement of their efforts, have positioned Hayward for even brighter days ahead. I am looking forward to many more exciting years as we carry out our strategic plan.”

The company also offered guidance for Fiscal Year 2022 with net sales growth between 9 percent and 12 percent and an Adjusted EBITDA range reflecting a growth of 9 percent to 13 percent year-over-year.

More information about the company’s financials is available at: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.hayward.com

A summary of the company’s Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2021 Financial Results is available here: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.hayward.com%2Finvestor-news%2Fnews-details%2F2022%2FHayward-Holdings-Announces-Fourth-Quarter-and-Record-Full-Year-2021-Financial-Results%2Fdefault.aspx

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool equipment and technology all key to the SmartPad™ conversion strategy designed to provide a superior outdoor living experience. Hayward offers a full line of innovative, energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment, including a complete line of advanced pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, internet of things (IoT) enabled controls, alternative sanitizers and water features.

