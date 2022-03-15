Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in 32nd Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) ( OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Roger Crystal, will participate in a fireside chat at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference taking place virtually March 15 - March 17. Management will also host investor 1x1 meetings.

32nd Oppenheimer Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

March 15 – 17, 2022

Fireside chat on March 16 at 2:40 pm ET; hosting 1-on-1 meetings

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Opiant website.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose. For more information visit: www.opiant.com and follow Opiant on Twitter (@Opiant_Pharma).

