Heliogen, Inc. Schedules Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (NYSE: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar energy, today announced that it will release financial and operating results for 2021 after market close on Monday, March 28, 2022. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 8:30 AM EDT on March 29. Bill Gross, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Heliogen, and Christie Obiaya, Chief Financial Officer will host the call.

The conference call may be accessed via a live webcast on a listen-only basis in the Investors section of Heliogen’s website at investors.heliogen.com. The call can also be accessed live via telephone by dialing 877-407-0789 (201-689-8562 for international callers) and referencing Heliogen.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investors section of Heliogen’s website.

About Heliogen

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on eliminating the need for fossil fuels in heavy industry and powering a sustainable future. The company’s AI-enabled, modular concentrated solar technology aims to cost-effectively deliver near 24/7 carbon-free energy in the form of heat, power, or green hydrogen fuel at scale – for the first time in history. Heliogen was created at Idealab, the leading technology incubator founded by Bill Gross in 1996. For more information about Heliogen, please visit Heliogen.com

