Rivian Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today published a letter to its shareholders containing the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. The letter is available on its investor relations website (https%3A%2F%2Frivian.com%2Finvestors).

Rivian will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET today, March 10. The live webcast will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Faxwnsoak and a replay will be available for four weeks at https%3A%2F%2Frivian.com%2Finvestors.

About Rivian:

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.

