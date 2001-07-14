CoStar Group Hires Gene Boxer as General Counsel

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, announced today the hire of Gene Boxer as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. As the newest member of CoStar Group’s executive leadership team and strategic advisor to the CEO, Mr. Boxer will oversee the legal and compliance function of the firm.

“We believe Gene’s extensive experience with acquisitions and global management will strengthen our success as we continue to expand our brand and organization internationally,” said Andrew C. Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CoStar Group. “We look forward to further developing our growth strategy with him on board.”

In his new role, Mr. Boxer will have oversight and management responsibility for all legal and compliance matters pertaining to the organization, including SEC reporting, M&A, commercial transactions, corporate governance, intellectual property, and data privacy matters, within the company's current geographic footprint and through a period of expected increasing global expansion. He will also be responsible for optimizing the structure of the legal and compliance department, developing and mentoring the team and working to ensure that CoStar Group's lawyers and professionals function as true business partners and engaged culture carriers.

Mr. Boxer brings a demonstrated track record of successful operating and transactional leadership over the past 20 years — delivering creative solutions to execute billions of dollars of M&A, business transformation initiatives, scalable global operating platforms, and successful realizations in a wide range of market environments. Previously, Mr. Boxer served as Chief Strategy Officer and Group General Counsel at Sirius International Insurance Group, where he played a pivotal role in the execution of several transformational strategic acquisitions and investments, the public listing of the firm, the globalization of its disparate local operations to empower business segment leaders and the successful sale of the firm during a global pandemic for the benefit of all stakeholders. Prior to joining Sirius Group, Mr. Boxer served as the Global General Counsel of Cushman & Wakefield, where he headed the Legal and Compliance functions and served as a member of the Executive Committee and Global Management Committee, and Co-Chaired the Global Enterprise Risk Management Committee, of the firm. Mr. Boxer was a core member of the management team overseeing the strategic review and sales process resulting in the sale of Cushman & Wakefield to DTZ, creating one of the largest global commercial real estate services companies.

