Alta Equipment Group Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”) (“the Company”), a leading provider of premium material handling and construction equipment and related services, today announced it will reschedule its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release and conference call previously scheduled for Wednesday, March 16, 2022, to Thursday, March 31, 2022. In conjunction with this announcement, Alta management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions about the company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Alta will issue a press release and supplementary presentation slides reporting these results on the Investors portion of the company’s website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.altaequipment.com.

Conference Call Details:

What: Alta Equipment Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live call: (844) 200-6205

International: (929) 526-1599

Live call access code: 802972

Audio Replay: (866) 813-9403

Replay access code: 372149

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.altaequipment.com

The audio replay will be archived through April 14, 2022.

On December 31, 2021, the Company’s status as an Emerging Growth Company ended and the Company became an accelerated filer. As a result, the Company is subject to a shortened filing deadline of 75 days rather than 90 days to file the Form 10-K following the end of the Company’s annual reporting period. The company has filed a 12b-25 notification of late filing with the SEC, requesting a 15-day extension, and a full copy is available in the SEC Filings section of the company’s IR website https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.altaequipment.com or at www.sec.gov.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 37 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 60 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New England, New York, Virginia, and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005956/en/