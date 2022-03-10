Playtika Announces Hiring of Vice-President of Blockchain Technology

PR Newswire

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) announced today the hiring of Dr. Jacob Mendel as the company's Vice-President of Blockchain Technology. Dr. Mendel will leverage his deep expertise in blockchain technology as the company further explores growth opportunities in GameFi and Web3.0 more broadly.

"Web 3.0 represents a disruptive new wave of commerce, product, and community engagement, and we believe best-in-class expertise in blockchain technology will be a key determinant of the ultimate winners in this new frontier. Technology has always been at the heart of Playtika's success in mobile gaming and entertainment, as evidenced by our Game Operations-enhancing Boost Platform," said Eric Rapps, Playtika's Chief Strategy Officer. "We are excited to continue our technology leadership as we look to expand into Web3.0, starting with GameFi, a natural extension of our mobile gaming business. I am thrilled to have Dr. Mendel, one of the world's leading experts in blockchain technology and cybersecurity, join our team to lead this new growth initiative."

"I am delighted to be joining the exceptional team at Playtika and bring to bear my two-plus decades of experience leading advanced blockchain and cybersecurity projects," said Dr. Mendel. "Playtika has a proven, unique expertise in creating sophisticated technology in its products and day-to-day operations. I am excited to join this team and expand Playtika's reach into Web3.0 and GameFi."

Prior to joining Playtika, Dr. Mendel led blockchain technology initiatives at Intel and most recently J.P. Morgan. He holds 16 patents and is the Director of the Blockchain Research Institute at Tel Aviv University. Dr. Mendel holds an MBA from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel and a PhD from Poznan University of Economics and Business in Poland.

About Playtika

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of multiple games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has 20 offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

