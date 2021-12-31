Friedenthal Financial Buys First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI India ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: CIBR, INDA, XLY, XLE, XOP, RSP, RYH, XLC, VEA, IJR, SHM, RRH, MLPA, TFI, GOOG, PGX, BKLN, AMLP, AAPL, STIP, SPHD, SPLV,
- Added Positions: XLF, SJNK, IJJ, SCHZ, MBB, FLOT, RYU, SCHO, SUSL, PCY, TIP, BIV, BNDX, BSJN, PHB, SCHH,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, XLK, RHS, VOO, VTIP, SCHP, HYS, ITOT, ANGL, SCHA, VNQ, EFAV, RTM, RGI, RYF, RYT, RCD, ACWI, XLP,
- Sold Out: SPTL, XLV, EWC, EWL, VEU, IWM, IEMG, AGG,
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 108,583 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 199,914 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 149,867 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.59%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) - 111,978 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 170,906 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 456.05%
Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 107,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 112,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $169.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 24,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 90,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $128.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 50,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $151.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 22,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 456.05%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $36.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 170,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK)
Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 119.95%. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $27.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 31,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $40.23 and $43.53, with an estimated average price of $41.77.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)
Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $38.1.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)
Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The sale prices were between $46.84 and $53.02, with an estimated average price of $50.13.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.Reduced: iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Friedenthal Financial reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.35%. The sale prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.06%. Friedenthal Financial still held 32,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Friedenthal Financial reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 78.15%. The sale prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $146.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.63%. Friedenthal Financial still held 10,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)
Friedenthal Financial reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 54.83%. The sale prices were between $152.62 and $169.78, with an estimated average price of $159.04. The stock is now traded at around $162.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Friedenthal Financial still held 7,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Friedenthal Financial reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.74%. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $391.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Friedenthal Financial still held 11,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Friedenthal Financial reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 27.53%. The sale prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Friedenthal Financial still held 74,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)
Friedenthal Financial reduced to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 21.67%. The sale prices were between $96.6 and $98.55, with an estimated average price of $97.69. The stock is now traded at around $95.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Friedenthal Financial still held 44,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.
