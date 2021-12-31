Community Financial Services Group, LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Visa Inc, Icon PLC, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Zoetis Inc

New Purchases: BRK.B, IWD, TSLA, AMAT,

BRK.B, IWD, TSLA, AMAT, Added Positions: V, IGSB, DGRO, ICLR, SHE, VIG, TD, TSM, SBUX, SUSL, CRBN, MDT, IWF, GLW, VDC, DIS, CSCO, YUMC, PIO, VO, ALGN, AMZN, VEA, XLV, KO, ICLN, WHR, HON, FTS, VLO, WY, FSLR, AON, BAX, MA, CBU, CINF, WMT, DUK, QQQ, FLTB, ADBE, T, BAC, SAP, PTBD,

V, IGSB, DGRO, ICLR, SHE, VIG, TD, TSM, SBUX, SUSL, CRBN, MDT, IWF, GLW, VDC, DIS, CSCO, YUMC, PIO, VO, ALGN, AMZN, VEA, XLV, KO, ICLN, WHR, HON, FTS, VLO, WY, FSLR, AON, BAX, MA, CBU, CINF, WMT, DUK, QQQ, FLTB, ADBE, T, BAC, SAP, PTBD, Reduced Positions: PG, VZ, ZTS, GOOG, EL, DGS, FB, VTV, IBB, JNJ, ABBV, MCD, VTR, PYPL, DVY, GSK, ACN, ORCL, TTE, RDS.B, BABA,

PG, VZ, ZTS, GOOG, EL, DGS, FB, VTV, IBB, JNJ, ABBV, MCD, VTR, PYPL, DVY, GSK, ACN, ORCL, TTE, RDS.B, BABA, Sold Out: VUG, SYF, RTX,

Newport, VT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Visa Inc, Icon PLC, SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Zoetis Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Synchrony Financial during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Financial Services Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Community Financial Services Group, LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $399 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Community Financial Services Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+financial+services+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 985,271 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,854 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,629 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 28,822 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 188,508 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%

Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $325.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 28,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $159.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $838.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 57.50%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $197.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 38,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in Icon PLC by 67.06%. The purchase prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41. The stock is now traded at around $227.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 52.40%. The purchase prices were between $97.02 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $103.46. The stock is now traded at around $87.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 46.16%. The purchase prices were between $161.97 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $170.54. The stock is now traded at around $153.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 47.56%. The purchase prices were between $75.3 and $84.98, with an estimated average price of $81.6. The stock is now traded at around $74.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $430.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.

Community Financial Services Group, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.