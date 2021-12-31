Community Financial Services Group, LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Visa Inc, Icon PLC, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Zoetis Inc

- New Purchases: BRK.B, IWD, TSLA, AMAT,
- Added Positions: V, IGSB, DGRO, ICLR, SHE, VIG, TD, TSM, SBUX, SUSL, CRBN, MDT, IWF, GLW, VDC, DIS, CSCO, YUMC, PIO, VO, ALGN, AMZN, VEA, XLV, KO, ICLN, WHR, HON, FTS, VLO, WY, FSLR, AON, BAX, MA, CBU, CINF, WMT, DUK, QQQ, FLTB, ADBE, T, BAC, SAP, PTBD,
- Reduced Positions: PG, VZ, ZTS, GOOG, EL, DGS, FB, VTV, IBB, JNJ, ABBV, MCD, VTR, PYPL, DVY, GSK, ACN, ORCL, TTE, RDS.B, BABA,
- Sold Out: VUG, SYF, RTX,
For the details of Community Financial Services Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+financial+services+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Community Financial Services Group, LLC
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 985,271 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,854 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,629 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 28,822 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 188,508 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $325.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 28,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $159.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $838.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 215 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Community Financial Services Group, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 57.50%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $197.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 38,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in Icon PLC by 67.06%. The purchase prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41. The stock is now traded at around $227.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)
Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 52.40%. The purchase prices were between $97.02 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $103.46. The stock is now traded at around $87.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)
Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 46.16%. The purchase prices were between $161.97 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $170.54. The stock is now traded at around $153.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)
Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 47.56%. The purchase prices were between $75.3 and $84.98, with an estimated average price of $81.6. The stock is now traded at around $74.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Community Financial Services Group, LLC added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $430.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Community Financial Services Group, LLC sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Community Financial Services Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Community Financial Services Group, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of Community Financial Services Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Community Financial Services Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Community Financial Services Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Community Financial Services Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Community Financial Services Group, LLC keeps buying