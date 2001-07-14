ADITXT INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Aditxt, Inc. - ADTX

Kuznicki Law PLLC is investigating the proposed sale of AiPharma Group Ltd. to Aditxt, Inc. (“the Company”) (NasdaqCM: ADTX). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Aditxt will first acquire 9.5% of the issued and outstanding equity interests in AiPharma in exchange for the issuance of approximately 4.8 million shares of common stock of Aditxt and a cash payment of $250,000. Aditxt would then acquire the remaining 90.5% of the issued and outstanding equity interests in AiPharma in exchange for the issuance of approximately 39.9 million shares of common stock of Aditxt and a cash payment of $250,000 at a secondary closing. Kuznicki Law is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll free at 833-938-0905, via email ([email protected]), or visit https%3A%2F%2Fkclasslaw.com%2Fcases%2Fma%2Fnasdaqcm-adtx%2F to learn more.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company’s stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310006014/en/