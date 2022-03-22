LifeSpeak Inc. Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

LifeSpeak Inc. (“LifeSpeak” or the “Company”) (TSX: LSPK), the mental health and total wellbeing platform for employee and customer-focused organizations, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before market open on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call to provide a business update on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET hosted by:

Nolan Bederman, Executive Chairman

Michael Held, CEO

Michael McKenna, CFO

A question-and-answer session will follow the business update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS DATE: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 TIME: 8:00 a.m. ET DIAL-IN NUMBERS: 1-226-828-7575 or toll free at 1-833-950-0062 REFERENCE NUMBER: 452313

This live call is also being webcast and can be accessed by going to: https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F3574693%2FA78DBC93C00335188649B5DEC5E66D8B

An archived replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks by clicking the link above.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak is a leading software-as-a-service provider of a platform for mental health and total wellbeing education for organizations committed to taking care of their employees and customers. With 17+ years of experience creating and curating thousands of expert-led micro-learning videos and other digital content, LifeSpeak's proprietary library's depth and breadth of easily consumable content helps companies around the world support their people anytime and anywhere. LifeSpeak serves a diverse global client base across many industries and sectors, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, and other health technology firms. LifeSpeak is the parent company of Lift Digital Inc. ("LIFT" or "LIFT session"), ALAViDA Health Ltd. ("ALAViDA"), EnCompass Education Solutions ("Torchlight") and Wellbeats Inc. (‘Wellbeats). To learn more, follow LifeSpeak on LinkedIn (http%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Flifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

