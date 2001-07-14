WestRock to Host 2022 Investor Day

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today announced that it will host its 2022 Investor Day on Thursday, May 12, 2022 beginning at 8:30 am ET.

The event will include presentations by members of WestRock’s executive team, including David B. Sewell, chief executive officer, and Alex Pease, chief financial officer, who will provide updates on the company’s markets, operations, growth strategies and goals.

The webcast will be accessible and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of WestRock’s website at ir.westrock.com.

About WestRock

