Indian Motorcycle Celebrates Its Flat Track Racing Legacy With New FTR Championship Edition

Indian+Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today celebrates its flat track racing legacy with the launch of the FTR Championship Edition. With only 400 available globally, the limited-edition FTR allows race fans from around the world to join the Indian Wrecking Crew in celebration of the team’s five-consecutive American Flat Track championships.

Inspired by the sport’s preeminent flat track race machine, the FTR750, the FTR Championship Edition touts an authentic race paint scheme and a commemorative Indian Motorcycle Racing bezel with each championship season on display. But more than a show piece, the limited-edition FTR features premium components, including a titanium Akrapovič Exhaust and fully adjustable front forks and piggyback shock. Carbon fiber parts, including a seat cowl, front fender, airbox covers and headlight nacelle, complete the bike’s premium design.

“Since the FTR’s debut in 2019, riders around the world have expressed their passion and enthusiasm for the FTR’s flat track-inspired design,” said Aaron Jax, Indian Motorcycle Vice President. “While the 2022 FTR lineup optimizes the FTR’s on-road performance, the FTR Championship Edition reignites our flat track racing legacy and celebrates the Wrecking Crew’s historic success. Although this limited-edition bike is a commemorative show piece, it’s also an on-road ripper that performs in the twisties as well as turns heads on city streets.”

Adding to its flat track-inspired design are a host of premium features and ride-enhancing technologies, including three ride modes, wheelie control with rear lift mitigation, stability control, traction control and cornering ABS. The FTR Championship Edition also touts a 4.3-inch digital touchscreen display and a 1203cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that produces 120 horsepower and 87 ft-lbs of torque. The limited-edition FTR is equipped with a race-inspired wheel combination of a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel – wrapped in Dunlop® street tires with flat track-inspired tread. Radially mounted dual front disc Brembo brakes offer exceptional control and stopping power, while ProTaper® flat tracker aluminum handlebars complete the race bike look.

Indian Motorcycle Racing, the winner of the last five Manufacturer’s Championships, returned to professional flat track racing in 2017. Since the debut of the FTR750, an Indian Motorcycle Racing factory rider has won the championship every year in the sport’s premiere class. The 2022 Indian Wrecking Crew, consisting of 2021 SuperTwins Champion Jared Mees, two-time champion Briar Bauman and the team’s newest member, the winningest rider in American Flat Track Singles history, Shayna Texter-Bauman, will look to defend its title at the season opener on March 10 at the Volusia Half-Mile.

Pricing for the FTR Championship Edition starts at $16,499 and will begin shipping to Indian Motorcycle dealers around the world in April 2022. Riders can learn more at their local Indian Motorcycle dealership, by visiting IndianMotorcycle.com, or by following along on Facebook℠, Twitter℠ and Instagram℠.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE

Indian Motorcycle is America’s First Motorcycle Company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.

