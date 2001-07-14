The RMR Group Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results

The+RMR+Group+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29 today announced the results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held today.

Ann Logan was re-elected as an Independent Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Director is as follows:

Director Percentage of Shares Outstanding For Ann Logan 96.5%

Rosen Plevneliev was re-elected as an Independent Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Director is as follows:

Director Percentage of Shares Outstanding For Rosen Plevneliev 97.4%

Jonathan Veitch was re-elected as an Independent Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Director is as follows:

Director Percentage of Shares Outstanding For Jonathan Veitch 98.0%

Walter Watkins, Jr. was re-elected as an Independent Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Director is as follows:

Director Percentage of Shares Outstanding For Walter Watkins, Jr. 98.0%

Jennifer Clark was re-elected as a Managing Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Director is as follows:

Director Percentage of Shares Outstanding For Jennifer Clark 99.7%

Adam Portnoy was re-elected as a Managing Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Director is as follows:

Director Percentage of Shares Outstanding For Adam Portnoy 97.9%

Shareholders voted to approve executive compensation by means of an advisory vote. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Outstanding For Approval of executive compensation 98.7%

Shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, 1 year as the frequency for future advisory votes to approve executive compensation. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Outstanding For 1 Year frequency 98.3%

Shareholders approved The RMR Group Inc. Amended and Restated 2016 Omnibus Equity Plan. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Outstanding For Amended and Restated 2016 Omnibus Equity Plan 99.8%

Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as RMR’s independent auditors to serve for the 2022 fiscal year. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Outstanding For Ratification of Independent Auditors 100.0%

The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR) is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR’s vertical integration is supported by more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage over $33 billion in assets under management and leverage 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR benefits from a scalable platform, a deep and experienced management team and a diversity of direct real estate strategies across its clients. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310006031/en/