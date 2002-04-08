Daniel Bellet Joins Truxton Wealth Management Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Trust Company announced that Daniel J. Bellet, CFP®, CPFA®, has joined the firm as Associate Wealth Advisor, Wealth Management Services.

Mr. Bellet brings his considerable experience in serving families in matters of investment and risk management and estate and business planning to the Truxton team. His qualifications are further evidenced by the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and CERTIFIED PLAN FIDUCIARY ADVISOR™ designations. His academic background includes a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Hillsdale College.

“Daniel’s acumen is impressive. His commitment to serving clients even more so,” said Spence Dabbs, Senior Vice President and Senior Wealth Advisor. “Daniel is a great addition to the best team in our industry. We are very excited to have him join our group of thought leaders who are laser focused on doing the right thing for the families we serve,” said Drew Mallory, Managing Director, Wealth Management Services.

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.