Sigma Labs to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Sigma Labs CEO Mark Ruport, President and COO Jacob Brunsberg, and CFO Frank Orzechowski will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039 International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470 Conference ID: 13727865

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://themediaframe.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=g0hPQj8H and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.sigmalabsinc.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through April 7, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13727865

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA™) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

