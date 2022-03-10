Scorpio Gold - Debenture to be Settled in Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") ( TSXV:SGN, Financial) has delivered notice (the "Notice") to the holders of convertible secured debentures of the Company (the "Debentures") pursuant to Section 2.4(e) of the convertible secured debenture indenture between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as trustee (the "Trustee") dated April 26, 2019, as amended by the first supplemental indenture dated November 18, 2019 (the "Debenture Indenture") that the Debentures are due and payable as of April 26, 2022 (the "Maturity Date") and that the Company elects to satisfy its obligation to pay the holders of Debentures the principal amount of all the Debentures outstanding at the Maturity Date by issuing and delivering to the holders, upon surrender of the Debentures for cancellation, that number of common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") obtained by dividing the outstanding principal amount of the Debentures by US$0.08 (the "Share Repayment"). In order to receive Common Shares issuable under the Share Repayment, a holder must surrender their Debentures for cancellation at one of the offices of the Trustee on or before April 19, 2022 in accordance with the instructions provided in the Notice.

A Debenture holder will be treated as a shareholder of record of the Common Shares issuable pursuant to the Share Repayment effective immediately after the close of business on the Maturity Date provided that the holder's Debentures have been surrendered to the Trustee as provided in the Notice. If a holder fails to surrender their Debenture in accordance with the Notice, the provisions of Section 4.6 of the Debenture Indenture will apply.

Further, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company intends to settle the final interest payment on the Debentures due on the Maturity Date in Common Shares in accordance with the terms of the Debenture Indenture.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION

Chris Zerga

President and Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.scorpiogold.com

