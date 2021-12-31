Baker Bros. Advisors Lp Buys Entrada Therapeutics Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, Travere Therapeutics Inc, Sells Fulgent Genetics Inc, Novavax Inc, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: TRDA, SRPT, FGEN, FHTX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Entrada Therapeutics Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, Travere Therapeutics Inc, Affimed NV, Krystal Biotech Inc, sells Fulgent Genetics Inc, Novavax Inc, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Albireo Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Bros. Advisors Lp. As of 2021Q4, Baker Bros. Advisors Lp owns 116 stocks with a total value of $20.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Seagen Inc (SGEN) - 46,893,364 shares, 35.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 11,668,897 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio. Incyte Corp (INCY) - 33,618,063 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98% Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) - 14,681,304 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) - 41,910,704 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Entrada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $35, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,704,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 123,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in FibroGen Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $12.54. The stock is now traded at around $13.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 580,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.79 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 45,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc by 441.60%. The purchase prices were between $18.51 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $24.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,631,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $28.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,669,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 32.91%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $66.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 807,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Affimed NV by 1511.84%. The purchase prices were between $5.37 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,653,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Replimune Group Inc by 286.55%. The purchase prices were between $25.43 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $29.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 593,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,334,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $15.48.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $17.78 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $23.65.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Amryt Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $10.75.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Mereo BioPharma Group PLC. The sale prices were between $1.51 and $2.47, with an estimated average price of $1.99.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc by 49.77%. The sale prices were between $77.3 and $105, with an estimated average price of $88.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Baker Bros. Advisors Lp still held 201,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Novavax Inc by 55.71%. The sale prices were between $134.56 and $217.97, with an estimated average price of $172.19. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Baker Bros. Advisors Lp still held 48,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 74.66%. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $26.46. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Baker Bros. Advisors Lp still held 104,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.