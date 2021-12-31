Baker Bros. Advisors Lp Buys Entrada Therapeutics Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, Travere Therapeutics Inc, Sells Fulgent Genetics Inc, Novavax Inc, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: TRDA, SRPT, FGEN, FHTX,
- Added Positions: INCY, CCXI, TVTX, AFMD, KRYS, REPL, KDNY, ALKS, LEGN, RLMD, TCRR, AVTE, AXSM, GBT, TCDA, OTIC,
- Reduced Positions: FLGT, NVAX, ALBO, AMRN, CRNX, OPT,
- Sold Out: MIRM, AUPH, AMYT, XLRN, MREO,
These are the top 5 holdings of BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP
- Seagen Inc (SGEN) - 46,893,364 shares, 35.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
- BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 11,668,897 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio.
- Incyte Corp (INCY) - 33,618,063 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
- Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) - 14,681,304 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) - 41,910,704 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio.
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Entrada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $35, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,704,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 123,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FibroGen Inc (FGEN)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in FibroGen Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $12.54. The stock is now traded at around $13.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 580,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.79 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 45,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc by 441.60%. The purchase prices were between $18.51 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $24.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,631,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $28.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,669,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 32.91%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $66.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 807,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Affimed NV (AFMD)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Affimed NV by 1511.84%. The purchase prices were between $5.37 and $7.07, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,653,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Replimune Group Inc (REPL)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Replimune Group Inc by 286.55%. The purchase prices were between $25.43 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $29.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 593,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,334,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $15.48.Sold Out: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $17.78 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $23.65.Sold Out: Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Amryt Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $10.75.Sold Out: (XLRN)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (MREO)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Mereo BioPharma Group PLC. The sale prices were between $1.51 and $2.47, with an estimated average price of $1.99.Reduced: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc by 49.77%. The sale prices were between $77.3 and $105, with an estimated average price of $88.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Baker Bros. Advisors Lp still held 201,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Novavax Inc by 55.71%. The sale prices were between $134.56 and $217.97, with an estimated average price of $172.19. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Baker Bros. Advisors Lp still held 48,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO)
Baker Bros. Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 74.66%. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $26.46. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Baker Bros. Advisors Lp still held 104,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.
