TTEC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating TTEC Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of TTEC Holdings Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TTEC Holdings, Inc. (“TTEC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TTEC) on behalf of TTEC stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether TTEC has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 1, 2022, after the market closed, TTEC disclosed that it could not timely file its 2021 annual report “due to difficulties in compiling and finalizing financial information and disclosures relating to a significant subsidiary, Avtex Solutions Holdings, LLC,” which the Company acquired in the second quarter of 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TTEC shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

